Former NFL player Herschel Walker said at the Republican National Convention that it hurts his “soul” to hear people accuse President Trump of being racist and explained that he takes that accusation as a “personal insult.”

“One time, I planned to take his kids to Disney World with my family. At the last minute, Donald said he’d like to join us. So there he was, in a business suit, on the ‘It’s a Small World’ ride. That was something to see. It just shows you what a caring, loving father he is,” Walker said during the convention on Monday evening.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is racist. I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they’re talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is and it isn’t Donald Trump,” he also said.

Walker described his “deep personal friendship” with Trump.

“I watched him as the owner of a professional football team. Right after he bought the team, he set out to learn. He learned about the history of the team, the players, the coaches. Every detail. Then he used what he learned to make the team better,” he said, referring to the former New Jersey Generals football franchise.

“I watched him in the board room. He could be in the middle of a big meeting, but if one of the kids was on the phone, he dropped everything to take the call. He taught me that family should be your top priority,” Walker continued.

Walker said he’s seen Trump “treat janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way that he would treat a VIP.”

“He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run. They clean. They cook. They build. They drive. They deliver. He told me, ‘Herschel, make an effort to get to know people. Remember their names.’ That stuck with me,” he said.

Walker argued that Trump cares about the issue of social justice.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice,” he said. “He shows how much he cares about social justice and the black community through his actions and his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”

Walker said Trump is working to “improve the lives of black Americans and all Americans.”

“Some people don’t like his style – the way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals. People on opposing teams didn’t like it when I ran right over them either but that’s how you get the job done,” he said.

Walker said Trump has “accomplished” a lot in his first term while “under constant attack” but that “there is still more work to be done.”

