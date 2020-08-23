https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-judiciary-letter-accuses-amazon-discriminating-against-conservative-non?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Monday, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon positing that the company’s AmazonSmile charity support program unjustly excludes some conservative non-profit organizations from participating. The letter requests a briefing from AmazonSmile about the ways in which it uses information from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to make eligibility determinations for its program.

The letter, from the Judiciary Committee, which is also signed by thirteen additional Republican members of congress, identifies the Southern Poverty Law Center as a resource that Amazon uses to determine which charitable organizations may participate in the AmazonSmile program. The letter says that the SPLC has “baselessly labeled some conservative charitable organization ‘hate groups,'” and that the committee is therefore curious about Amazon’s use of the group to determine which non-profits may participate in its program.

The memo cites a recent hearing of the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, which featured Bezos testifying for the first time before congress. Some members of the subcommittee used the hearing to question four Big Tech CEOs about alleged discrimination against conservative individuals and groups on their respective platforms. During Bezos’s testimony he said, according to the letter, that his company’s “approach is imperfect” and would “welcome suggestions from improvement.”

The letter determines that “the exclusion of these conservative groups from Amazon’s heavily-trafficked digital platform leads to less exposure for these groups and fewer opportunities for donations. In this way, Amazon’s reliance on the SPLC as a barometer to determine the eligibility of charitable organizations on AmazonSmile serves to discriminate against conservative views.”

The memo continues, “Amazon’s ongoing reliance on the SPLC, with its documented anti-conservative track record, reinforces allegations that Big Tech is biased against conservatives and censors conservative views.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

