https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-noted-yale-epidemiologist-dr-fauci-fda-caused-deaths-hundreds-thousands-americans-saved-hcq-video/

Dr. Harvey Risch, a noted Yale epidemiologist, went on with Mark Levin on Sunday night on Life, Liberty and Levin.

This was a must-see segment!

Dr. Risch is an outspoken proponent of hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Steven Hatfill at Real Clear Politics, and as we have reported here at The Gateway Pundit numerous times, there are dozens of global studies that show hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19.

TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention

** 53 global studies that show positive results with HCQ on COVID-19

** 14 global studies that show neutral or negative results with HCQ on COVID-19

** 10 of those 14 negative studies were of patients in very late stages of the disease

** 2 of those 14 negative studies were by the same doctor in Minnesota

** 1 of the studies used by Dr. Fauci from a Brazilian outlet was debunked

** The last study be Lancet was later found fraudulent and retracted

Dr. Risch did not hold back tonight.

According to Dr. Risch — Dr. Fauci is now responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and must be stopped!

Dr. Risch described how Dr. Fauci allowed at least 17,000 AIDS victims to die by not certifying an effective drug for treatment back in the 1980s.

Dr. Risch now argues the Dr. Fauci is doing the same thing with the coronavirus!

Dr. Risch: This has gone on before. Now we have Dr. Fauci denying that any evidence exists of benefit (of HCQ). And that’s pervaded the FDA. The FDA has relied on Dr. Fauci and his NIH advisory groups to make the statements saying that there is no benefit in using hydroxychloroquine in outpatients. And this is counter to the facts of the case. The evidence is overwhelming… Dr. Fauci and the FDA are doing the same thing that was done in 1987 and that’s led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans that could have been saved by the usage of this drug! And this is the same thing that the FDA has done. It’s outrageous! People need to be writing or calling their congressman or senators and complaining that this is not the way the country should work!

Via Life Liberty and Levin:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

