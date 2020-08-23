https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/new-york-subpoena-delayed-trump-financials-state-attorney-general-wants-eric?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Monday that it will delay the enforcement of a subpoena to acquire President Trump’s financial records, the same day the New York state attorney general asked a court to make son Eric Trump be deposed in connection with Trump organization financial assets.

The district attorney’s office agreed to not enforce the subpoena to an accounting firm until after a federal appeals court has ruled on Trump’s request for a stay, pending appeal of his lawsuit, according to CNN.

The deadline for the subpoena had been set to expire this week, but the appeals court said last week that it won’t hear oral arguments in the case until September 1, which left a window of several days in which prosecutors could have tried to obtain the records from the Mazars USA accounting firm.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance last year subpoenaed Mazars, seeking eight years of Trump’s personal and business records and tax returns, documents prosecutors argue are key to their Trump Organization probe.

In the case involving Eric Trump, New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James, asked the court to enforce subpoenas in connection with a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president’s holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities, according to the Associated Press.

The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.

The attorney general said Eric Trump, president of Seven Springs and vice president of the organization, should be compelled to testify.

The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. Investigators are looking into whether the Trump Organization and its agents improperly inflated the value of the Seven Springs north of the city, the wire service also reported.

