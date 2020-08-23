https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/kim-klacik-rnc-says-black-americans-will-no-longer-blindly-support?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, Kim Klacik, the first black female Republican candidate to run for a Maryland congressional seat, told potential voters now is the time for black voters stop supporting the Democratic Party and its candidates.

Klacik condemned the Democratic Party for what she considers watching as cities under its control get run “into the ground.”

“Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts and guns on the street – that is now the norm in many neighborhoods,” Klacik said Monday, in a video speech reminiscent of the viral video she cut for 2020 bid to win a House seat representing Baltimore City.

The video, in which she walks through decaying streets of Baltimore, is titled “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats.”

“We are paying for decades of incompetence and corruption,” about Democrats who for decades have represented Baltimore in City Hall, the state capital and Washington, D.C.

Klacik says she wants Baltimore “to be an example to Republicans around the country that we can compete in our inner cities if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results.”

“So, I’m asking you to help President Trump complete the Great American Comeback, and I’m asking you to help me make Baltimore great again,” she said.

Klacik is running for Congress in Maryland’s 7th congressional district.

[embedded content]

