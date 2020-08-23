https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kamala-harris-claims-president-trump-never-said-black-lives-matter-evidence-contrary-video/

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris falsely claimed President Trump has never said black lives matter during an interview with ABC that aired Sunday night.

“…And Joe speaks the words and actually knows how to say the words black lives matter,” Kamala Harris said. “Contrary to what the president of the United States — the current president of the United States says which is to sow hate and division full time and has never spoke those words and will never speak the words ‘black lives matter.’”

President Trump three weeks ago said black lives matter during an interview with Fox & Friends.

So why aren’t the so-called fact-checkers such as Snopes, Lead Stories, AP and Politifact calling out liar Kamala Harris?

WATCH:

This evening Kamala Harris FALSELY claimed that President Trump has never said “Black lives matter.” Here is @realDonaldTrump saying “Black lives matter,” three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/8uAkdg2BA3 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 24, 2020

This is really rich coming from Kamala Harris who not too long ago accused Joe Biden of racism and shamed him for working with segregationists.

