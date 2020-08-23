https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-kellyanne-conway-leaving-trump-administration-george-conway-stepping-back-from-lincoln-project

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is the leaving the Trump administration after working for the president since her role of campaign manager in 2016.

“Conway informed Trump of her decision Sunday night in the Oval Office,” The Washington Post reported. “Her husband George T. Conway III, a conservative lawyer and outspoken critic of the president, is also stepping back from his role on the Lincoln Project, an outside group of Republicans devoted to defeating Trump in November. He will also take a hiatus from Twitter, the venue he has often used to attack the president.”

Conway, who was the first woman to successfully propel a presidential campaign to victory, said that while she and her husband “disagree about plenty,” they “are united on what matters most: the kids.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

