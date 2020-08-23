https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/23/kellyanne-conway-to-leave-the-white-house-at-the-end-of-the-month-george-conway-withdrawing-from-the-lincoln-project/

The Washington Post is reporting tonight that Kellyanne Conway will be leaving her post as counselor to the president at the end of the month “citing the need to focus on her family”:

Kellyanne Conway to leave the White House at the end of the month, citing the need to focus on her family https://t.co/fcd4NKG8yr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 24, 2020

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama”:

Wow. One of the few who has been there from the start. Kellyanne Conway cited family reasons for WH departure and told WaPo: “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.” https://t.co/h6Payv3LZC — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 24, 2020

Update: Statement from Kellyanne:

I’m Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Her husband, George, will be leaving the Lincoln Project as well:

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

Now, let’s please give this family the space it needs, ‘eh?

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, said on social media she is “officially pushing for emancipation.” “I’m (devastated) that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC.”https://t.co/Y2zvfrIkLg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 23, 2020

And we’ll echo this:

Wishing nothing but the best for @KellyannePolls, @gtconway3d and their family. They’ll be in my thoughts and prayers because family is the most important thing in life — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) August 24, 2020

We wish them the best.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

