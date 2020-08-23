https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/kfc-temporarily-suspend-use-slogan-its-finger-lickin-good-amid-pandemic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food chain on Monday announced that it will temporarily stop using its decades-old slogan, “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good,” in advertising because the slogan does not seem appropriate amid the ongoing public health crisis.

The fried chicken restaurant’s announcement comes months into the coronavirus pandemic.

In the headline for the press release making the announcement, KFC described itself as “the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020.”

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” marketing officer Catherine Tan-Gillespie said in a statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 5.7 million COVID-19 cases and more than 177,000 deaths in the U.S.

