Mourning the loss of two of his adult children in a matter of weeks, Larry King, 86, broke his silence in an Instagram post Saturday.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King,” the post read. “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

Andy was 65 and Chaia just 51, dying withing just of a week of each other last month.

“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” his post added.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.”

King made a plead for privacy and time to “heal.”

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes,” the post concluded. “In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

