https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/delaware-man-arrested-pulling-gun-threatening-pro-life-activists-outside-planned-parenthood-clinic/

Police arrested Jerome Aniska after he pulled a gun on a group of pro-lifers protesting outside a Planned Parenthood in Dover, Delaware.

WMDT reported:

Police said they responded to the parking lot of Planned Parenthood after receiving calls from a group of pro-life demonstrators that a man, later identified as, 31-year-old, Jerome Aniska, pulled a handgun on the group.

Police said Aniska went on the public sidewalk and started an argument with the group, he then pulled out a black handgun and made a threatening statement to them.

TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention

Police said they located the empty holster in the center console of the car and found a black 9mm handgun in the trunk of the car.

Aniska was released on $26,000 unsecured bond.