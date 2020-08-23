https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/delaware-man-arrested-pulling-gun-threatening-pro-life-activists-outside-planned-parenthood-clinic/
Police arrested Jerome Aniska after he pulled a gun on a group of pro-lifers protesting outside a Planned Parenthood in Dover, Delaware.
WMDT reported:
Police said they responded to the parking lot of Planned Parenthood after receiving calls from a group of pro-life demonstrators that a man, later identified as, 31-year-old, Jerome Aniska, pulled a handgun on the group.
Police said Aniska went on the public sidewalk and started an argument with the group, he then pulled out a black handgun and made a threatening statement to them.
Police said they located the empty holster in the center console of the car and found a black 9mm handgun in the trunk of the car.
Aniska was released on $26,000 unsecured bond.
Aniska was also arrested in 2009 for tagging Newark streets with graffiti.
Jerome Aniska 2009 and 2020
DISRN has more.