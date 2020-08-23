https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-storm-suburb-with-guillotine-burn-american-flags-get-in-the-fing-streets

Violent rioters attacked police in Portland on Saturday after marching through a suburb area carrying a guillotine and other weapons.

The Portland Police Department said that a group of 250 people participated in the march throughout the suburb area on their way to the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses public safety offices.

Videographer BG On the Scene recorded numerous videos of the night’s action, noting in one video that “protesters have brought out a guillotine to the streets.” Another video showed the rioters burning American flags and a teddy bear.

The protesters have brought out a guillotine to the streets #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Swc8ryJV8Z — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2020

Protesters wheel a guillotine into the street in front of the police bureau #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/Kj66263VcU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2020

Protesters cheer as they burn American flags at the guillotine outside the police bureau #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/R9I6dobNiv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2020

Later on in the night, a far-left activist screamed into a bullhorn at residents in the suburb area that they needed to provide the rioters with shelter because she claimed that the rioters were protecting them.

The woman yelled into a bullhorn: “What are you doing to protect your neighbors, people in their houses?”

“Get in the f***ing streets,” another man screamed.

“There are safety in numbers,” the woman on the bullhorn yelled. “We protect you every night by being out here. Please come and protect us. Make sure you are offering us refuge. We are tired and yet we are still out here. We are simply asking for one night, one hour.”

Protesters call on people to let them into their houses and give them refuge as the movement progresses #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/tZZDVGUfov — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2020

The violence comes as the city has seen roughly 86 nights of riots.

Once at the Penumbra Kelly Building, the rioters targeted law enforcement officials with rocks, bottles, paintball guns, and lasers.

“Many participants in the march carried hardened shields, helmets, armor, gas masks, and wore all black clothing,” the Portland Police Department said in a statement. “At least one participant targeted the Portland Police Air Support Unit airplane with a green laser. This is extremely dangerous and could cause disorientation for the pilot, in addition to permanent eye damage.”

The Portland Police Department continued:

At 11:45p.m., officers began to push the crowd to the west. Rocks, bottles, and other hard objects were thrown at officers. One lieutenant was struck in back of head with a glass bottle. His helmet prevented him from being injured. A Portland Fire and Rescue Medic embedded with one of the squads was hit in the shin with a large rock. He suffered a minor laceration to the leg. At 11:59p.m., due to the life safety danger, a riot was declared. More warnings were issued from the PPB sound truck. The sound truck was struck and damaged by rocks and eggs. The rear window of a vehicle used to transport a Rapid Response Team squad was shattered by a rock. Numerous officers reported seeing individuals bearing “press” insignia throwing rocks at them. … Officers initiated another push, attempting to convince the group to leave. This time, they went south on Southeast 47th Avenue to Southeast Stark Street. Officers disengaged again. Protesters lit traffic barricades, mattresses, a door, and other debris on fire in the intersection. Between 45 and 50 officers had to be pulled from precincts to assist in the protest response. For most of the duration of this event, there were between 120 and 140 calls holding in the City of Portland. Calls included shots fired, assaults, alarms, threats, and suspicious circumstances.

