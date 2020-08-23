https://www.theblaze.com/news/liberals-attack-melania-trump-rose-garden-renovation

Liberals attacked Melania Trump over the weekend after the first lady unveiled renovations to the Rose Garden at the White House.

What is the background?

According to CNN, the Rose Garden has been under construction since last month to undergo horticultural and technological updates.

From CNN:

The restoration resembles the original design and formation of the Rose Garden, established by President John F. Kennedy, and implemented in 1962 by horticulturist and philanthropist Rachel “Bunny” Mellon. The garden had not undergone a comprehensive refresh since then. One of the first lady’s stated goals for the renovation was to “fulfill the dynamic needs of the modern presidency,” so part of the updated design includes modern features for audio and visual capabilities, as well as lighting and access for television cameras.



On Saturday, Melania unveiled the renovated garden.

What was the response?

Liberals who are not fond of President Donald Trump tore into Melania over the renovation.

“You destroyed our garden! How DARE you! Do you have no appreciation of history? Do you have no understanding of America, of what this gorgeous place MEANT?! Your tasteless, crass, white-power mindset is disgusting. Get out of OUR house! It’s not yours to destroy!” liberal writer Kurt Eichenwald said.

“The Rose Garden now looks like a cemetery, which perhaps is actually appropriate given what your husband has done to our country,” Eugene Gu responded.

Author Jennifer Wright called the renovation “entirely devoid of color or joy,” comparing the renovation to what the garden looked like during the Obama administration.

NBC political analyst Howard Fineman said the Trumps have turned the Rose Garden into a “neo-fascist parade ground.”

Author Don Winslow said, “Dear @FLOTUS You are the worst first lady in history. 80% of Americans just hate you. We will all remember that when you Trump did every evil thing he did you were standing right beside him cheering him on. You supported and enabled hate, torture, death, assault, & racism.”

Others commented:

“I’m an avid gardener and conservationist. But here’s some non-political feedback. And I’ve never tweeted to the WH, POTUS, or FLOTUS until right now. This is terrible. Removing pollinator trees and replacing with so much lawn is so bad ecologically. This makes me sad,” another person commented.

“This is the ‘Rose Garden: Pandemic Version!’ It is devoid of color & lifeless. It looks like a garden that one would see at a war memorial. What were they thinking?” another person said.

“Sad. It was lovely before. 30 million Americans dont have enough food. and you do this- at our expense,” another person said.

“Cool. You spent time and money changing something that didn’t need to be changed – as your citizens struggle to survive,” yet another person responded.

Despite what her detractors said, public funds did not finance the renovation. According to CNN, it was paid for through private donations.

