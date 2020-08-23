https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/23/man-shot-by-police-in-kenosha-wisc-listed-in-serious-condition-state-doj-will-investigate/

Breaking news out of Kenosha, Wisc. tonight as video of this police shooting is starting to go viral:

“Video taken by an onlooker appears to show the man walking away from police, who have firearms pointed at him. The man then attempts to get into a vehicle, at which point at least one officer opened fire. Seven pops are heard in the video.” https://t.co/ZXQkIHkbiy — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 24, 2020

“WARNING: this video is extremely graphic”:

WARNING: this video is extremely graphic. Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin appear to shoot a man seven times in the back at point blank range after he ignores commands. We’re no other non-lethal methods considered, @KenoshaPolice?

pic.twitter.com/dO4VimGCky — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 24, 2020

According to a statement, police were responding to a domestic incident and the man is listed in serious condition. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the incident:

Short statement released by Kenosha Police https://t.co/6XIegH9yW8 pic.twitter.com/QlQPT4gfvk — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 24, 2020

Kenosha Police release says the man they shot tonight was flown to Froedtert in serious condition. State DOJ is taking over the investigation. A video going viral shows an officer holding the man’s shirt then shooting several times him as he tries to get in a car. — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) August 24, 2020

We’ll keep you posted:

A protest is happening now after a domestic incident turned into an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha at 40th St. & 28th Ave. Police confirm one person is in serious condition. People on scene say the apparent victim is a man, and father. @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/jsg2ANSD28 — Kim Shine (@KimShineCBS58) August 24, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

