Breaking news out of Kenosha, Wisc. tonight as video of this police shooting is starting to go viral:

“WARNING: this video is extremely graphic”:

According to a statement, police were responding to a domestic incident and the man is listed in serious condition. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the incident:

