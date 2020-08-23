https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-married-florida-former-tax-collector-accused-of-child-sex-trafficking-in-disturbing-case

Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Florida, tax collector has been charged with federal charges of child sex trafficking.

He also faces charges after reportedly illegally using the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles database to look up information on minors and women to solicit “sugar daddy” relationships.

Greenberg, who is married, has denied all claims and charges against him.

What are the details?

Greenberg, submitted his resignation from the post in June.

According to reports, Greenberg reportedly paid for sex with an underage girl who was reportedly between the ages of 14 and 17 years.

Investigators say that Greenberg illegally used the DMV website to procure her personal information, and in order to make contact with her in 2017. The liaison reportedly took place spanning six months.

A criminal indictment filed against Greenberg on Friday alleges six counts against Greenberg in addition to six other counts from two previous federal grand jury indictments.

The former tax collector also stands accused of violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

Authorities say that the minor in question wasn’t the only woman with which he reportedly engaged in “sugar daddy” relationship.

The indictment states that Greenberg used his status to acquire personal information to “produce false identification documents and to facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts.”

Previous indictments stem from other incidents that took place as early as 2015 after he was accused of faking a Florida state driver’s license of an adult. He was also accused of stealing surrendered driver’s licenses to reportedly manufacture fraudulent identification cards.

In a statement, Greenberg’s attorney Vincent Citro said, “We vigorously deny the allegations in the second superseding indictment. The government will not be able to prove this case, and we look forward to prevailing at trial.”

In total, Greenberg faces up to 12 federal charges including child sex trafficking, identity theft and stalking, producing false identification, and unlawful use of means of identification of another person.

He is due in court in an Aug. 27 arraignment.

You can read more of his history with the law here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

