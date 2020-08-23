https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/massive-trump-boat-parade-blue-state-rhode-island-1000-boats-video/

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade was underway Sunday in the blue state of Rhode Island.

More than 1,000 boats participated in Sunday’s boat parade in Rhode Island.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention

Trump supporters on land cheer on the boat parade!

WATCH:

Trump Supporters on land cheer on #TrumpBoatParade in Rhode Island! 🇺🇸⛵️pic.twitter.com/0xFZVBwVfH — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 23, 2020

Trump boat parade from Newport, RI to Cold Park, Bristol, Rhode Island.

WATCH:

Trump Boat Parade from Newport, Rhode Island to Colt Park, Bristol, Rhode Island. Thousands kept coming. pic.twitter.com/GLtqnTSkyN — mcfrick (@robinmcfrick) August 23, 2020

Huge Trump 2020 boat parades were underway across the country on Saturday as well.

Even in blue states like Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

Meanwhile team Biden and his media sycophants are excited about a golf cart rally in Florida.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

