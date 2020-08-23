https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-panic-porn-latest-covid-study-kids-included-just-3-children-nothing-transmissability/

The fake news media pushed a new report to scare Americans based on a study at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The media reports were meant to scare parents and children about the threat of coronavirus.

The report was timed to frighten Americans about sending their children to school.

The report in the media included only 3 asymptomatic pediatric positive cases!
And the actual paper did not discuss “transmissability” of the infected children.

And once again, for the record…
Children have a greater risk of being struck dead by lightning or dying in a car wreck than dying from Coronavirus.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

The liberal media truly is the enemy of the people.
You can’t trust their reporting.
But you can trust that their agenda is against President Trump and the American people.

