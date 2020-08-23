https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-news-panic-porn-latest-covid-study-kids-included-just-3-children-nothing-transmissability/

The fake news media pushed a new report to scare Americans based on a study at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The media reports were meant to scare parents and children about the threat of coronavirus.

The report was timed to frighten Americans about sending their children to school.

The report in the media included only 3 asymptomatic pediatric positive cases!

And the actual paper did not discuss “transmissability” of the infected children.

And the number of asymptomatic pediatric positives in the study is…. 3. Their viral loads are not broken out. pic.twitter.com/xbpRPXaSJ8 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 20, 2020

In this case the media hype came directly from a *press release* unhinged from the underlying study. Incredibly reckless by @MassGeneralNews. (Also doesn’t help that the actual paper is not linked in the hype release.)https://t.co/DMxZZGV3Ci — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 20, 2020

Can’t even blame the media this time… the press release itself was unhinged. Outrageous. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 20, 2020

And once again, for the record…

Children have a greater risk of being struck dead by lightning or dying in a car wreck than dying from Coronavirus.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

Hysterical goal of “C19 eradication” in the UK/elsewhere & C19’s overall modest mortality risk in unhysterical perspective (h/t @toadmeister) https://t.co/78tEyyvvjK 1/9 pic.twitter.com/oREdKv4YXw — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) August 23, 2020

The liberal media truly is the enemy of the people.

You can’t trust their reporting.

But you can trust that their agenda is against President Trump and the American people.

