More than 1,000 delegates at last week’s Democratic National Convention voted against the party’s proposed platform, highlighting the ongoing split between the party’s progressive and moderate factions.

While the platform ultimately passed with 3,562 “yes” votes, 1,069 delegates voted against it, and 87 abstained, according to Fox News.

The 2020 platform was crafted by Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee and a party moderate, with input from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and leader of the party’s progressive wing.

Biden and Sanders, as part of a task force, agreed on the six-prong platform.

Sanders said he would support the final platform, but hundreds of his delegates announced before the convention that they would vote against it as part of a “symbolic protest.”

The number of “no” votes is similar to the number of delegates pledged to Sanders, according to Fox News.

Party officials apparently released the vote totals after pressure from Sanders delegates, the outlet reported.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the four progressive congresswomen who comprise “the Squad,” divulged prior to the start of the convention that she voted against the proposed platform.

California Rep. Ro Khanna cast his vote against the proposed platform and also highlighted the issue of healthcare.

“The premise of our nation is every person has dignity,” Khanna said, according to Fox News. “Our health care should not depend on what job you have or whether you are employed. During this pandemic, we need to commit to extending Medicare to every American. This has been part of our platform since 1980 and should be part of it again.”

