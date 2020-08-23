https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/moronic-wisconsin-rioter-accidentally-lights-fire-video/

A rioter in Wisconsin accidentally lit herself on fire on video during the violent “protest” that has already led to at least one officer being injured in Kenosha, following an officer-involved shooting.

The rioters were throwing incendiary weapons at police and structures near where the shooting took place. They were also jumping on police vehicles, smashing the windows, and slashing their tires.

While trying to “peacefully protest,” as the Democrats would say, a woman lit herself on fire while livestreaming, then cackled over the incident like a complete fool.

Low IQ rioter sets herself on fire and thinks its funny pic.twitter.com/wLGTRp7n4J — #JusticeForCannon (@HurricaneLucid) August 24, 2020

The violence is in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

ALERT Police have executed a black man in #Kenosha Wisconsin. A crowd is forming. Take proportionate actions. This is one hour from Chicago. [We don’t advise watching video; posted as evidence] pic.twitter.com/fxoDbag78a — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) August 24, 2020

The man who was shot is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition.

Leftists have also already doxed the officer and have been posting threats towards him online.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

