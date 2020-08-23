https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f42bcb04dec887547a37c12
Derrin Crawford, 23, who works for Emirates and is based in the UAE, had been out for dinner with a man and agreed to go back to his flat when it was raided by officers who found two cannabis joints….
More Massive Demonstrations In Minsk…Lukashenko Arrives With A Rifle. Long-Term President Clings To Power….
A Metropolitan Police officer was stabbed in the arm while attending reports of a disturbance in Harefield, Hillingdon, on August 23. The 34-year-old suspect was arrested, Hillingdon Police said….
President Donald Trump complained once again about Fox News’ Chris Wallace talking to Democrats on Sunday, accusing the Fox News Sunday host of bias in grilling…
Some fear cells collected from nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing can also be used to generate DNA profiles….