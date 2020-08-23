http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iaq6xIs5UxQ/

Saturday broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” featured commentary from Brittany Packnett Cunningham, a member of former President Barack Obama’s “21st-century policing task force,” about the GOP’s decision to feature Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who exercised their Second Amendment rights to defend their homes earlier this summer, at the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Host Jonathan Capehart asked Cunningham what she made of the “felonious couple,” referring to the McCloskey couple, being featured at the RNC. Cunningham said her interpretation was one that President Donald Trump was readying a “mutiny” if he loses the November presidential election.

“It says that Donald Trump wants to give permission to the people who intend to harm us,” Cunningham said. “And the people who are doing that are now going to be held up as a paragon of American values. They are going to be held up as the very people that everyone watching the RNC who plans to vote for Donald Trump should be ready to emulate.”

“And let’s connect the dots here — they’re not just going to be ready to emulate them between now and November. I am very, very worried about the fact that given all of the invalidating rhetoric that Donald Trump has used about this election, attempting to undermine results before we even get them, that he is readying his people for violent mutiny if the results don’t go his way.”

