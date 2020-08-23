https://www.dailywire.com/news/nba-player-who-was-allegedly-called-a-b-a-white-boy-hits-game-winner-at-buzzer

Two days after reportedly being called a “b**** a** white boy” by another NBA player, 21-year-old Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic drained a three-point game winner at the buzzer – while nursing a sprained ankle, to boot.

Doncic appeared to have been called the racial slur by Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers during a Friday night game, while the players were notably rocking social justice-themed jerseys.

Facing off against the Clippers in Game 4 on Sunday, Doncic led the team’s comeback until the game winning shot in overtime.

Dallas News reports:

The Mavericks fell behind by 21 points in the second quarter, but Doncic led a franchise-record rally to beat the Clippers, 135-133 overtime victory and tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Doncic looked slowed by the ankle injury early, but sizzled thereafter, finishing with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, his second straight triple-double of the playoffs. It was Doncic’s drive-the-lane, body-spinning layup with 19 seconds left in overtime that gave Dallas a 132-130 lead, but the Clippers’ Marcus Morris drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with nine seconds left. The Clippers had a foul to give and did so, fouling Doncic with 3.7 seconds left. After a timeout, Dallas inbounded to Doncic, who bombed in a 3-pointer for the victory.

“He’s a bad boy,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told ABC of Doncic, Dallas News noted. “He’s a tough dude, man. He’s a gamer. That’s how he is.”

Doncic’s stellar performance was history-making, according to the report: “At 21 years, 117 days old, Doncic joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to record a 30-point triple double in the playoffs before turning 22.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Doncic was reportedly called the racial slur during a scuffle with Harrell on Friday.

The jarring alleged remark sparked outrage online, prompting some to call for Harrell to be suspended. However, many in the mainstream press have opted out of covering the apparent incident.

“Montrezl Harrell’s comments have already spawned a million ‘If the races were reversed’ conversations on social media and there is no doubt that if Luka had referred to Montrezl Harrell as a ‘b**** a** black boy,’ that the social media condemnation would have rained down from the heavens on Luka,” Outkick columnist Gary Sheffield Jr. argued. “In fact, Luka would probably be suspended for the remainder of the season. He would be crushed, a social pariah in all of sports.”

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams similarly ripped into Harrell.

“I am no lip reader, but damn, Trez, damn, Montrez,” Williams said. “I can only imagine if Luka Doncic had something like that to you, and it got caught on tape. I can only imagine during Black Lives Matter how much of a big deal that would have been, considering today’s climate and state. It would have been a massive story.”

“Luka would have lost all credibility in this space; everybody would have been commenting on it,” he continued. “People would have asked LeBron about it, people would have asked [another player] about it. Everybody would have had some kind of statement about it, but it’s not that big of a story because Trez said it to a Caucasian person.”

