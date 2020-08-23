https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-crime-lawandorder-presidential/2020/08/23/id/983498

As the 2020 presidential election campaign wears on, more and more Americans are going to become disenchanted with the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, according to for GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Watters World” on Saturday. “You see it beginning to build now.”

Gingrich, author of “Trump and the American Future: Solving the Great Problems of Our Time,” pointed to the big lead racked up early by the Democrat in 1972 only to lose every state but Massachusetts to President Richard Nixon. Biden-Harris are going to expose themselves in the campaign, according to Gingrich.

“When people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they’re going to say, ‘You know, I don’t think so. I just I can’t vote for you,'” Gingrich said.

Gingrich added even the complicit media aiding the Biden campaign by sheltering him from questions will not be able to stop Trump from “fighting to a tie” with the media through his own communication channels, like social media and the Republican National Convention this week.

“We don’t have to want to make stuff up,” Gingrich said. “We don’t have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are.”

Ultimately, crime and rioting in Democrat-run cities is going to wear thin with American voters, Gingrich continued.

“Rioting every day for 90 days, that begins to be a fact – and it was very interesting to me that neither Biden nor Harris was willing to say a word about antifa, a word about a level of crime,” Gingrich said.

“You know, [we] have the mayor of Chicago announcing that she’s going to have police on her own personal street because she wants her family to be safe. But good luck to the rest of the city. Well, I think this stuff sinks in at a level of reality that even NBC News can’t cover up.”

The DNC’s tugging on American heartstrings this past week was a stroke of genius for Democrats in “playing out a losing hand,” he added.

“If you had their issue positions, you would spend all your time talking about feelings, because every time you talk about an issue you’re going to lose votes,” Gingrich concluded. “It’s the most clever strategy they have in playing out a losing hand.”

