The giant Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in New York City has been covered with red paint by a Trump supporter dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

Juliett Germanotta dumped a giant bucket of red paint on the mural while shouting “freedom!”

Repeat offender Juliett Germanotta, dressed as Statue of Liberty, has once again vandalized Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. Under event BLOOD BATH she spread fake blood over herself and paint all over mural. She was arrested. License – [email protected] pic.twitter.com/sgWaed3STj — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) August 23, 2020

Germanotta was arrested for her peaceful protest.

The activist announced her intention to paint over the mural on Facebook, saying that “we must take back our country.”

Germanotta dumped blue paint on the mural in July, while draped in a rainbow flag.

“It should be all lives. All includes Black lives, brown lives, white lives,” Germanotta said at the time.

