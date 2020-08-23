https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/08/23/officials-say-72-percent-of-detroits-absentee-voting-precincts-dont-match-official-count-n829887

Detroit election officials say that 72 percent of absentee ballot precincts recorded totals that didn’t match the actual number of votes. Wayne County, the state’s largest county, is calling for an official investigation.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers is asking the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to look at “training and processes” used in the August 4 primary that one official called “a perfect storm” of challenges, according to the Detroit News.

In 46% of all Detroit’s precincts — absentee and Election Day — vote counts were out of balance, according to information presented Tuesday to the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. Specifically, the number of ballots tracked in precinct poll books did not match the number of ballots counted. The situation could amplify the spotlight on absentee ballots in Michigan ahead of an election for which record levels of mail-in voting are expected and President Donald Trump is already raising concerns about how votes will be handled.

Are they math-challenged in Detroit? It ain’t rocket science guys, it’s addition and subtraction.

One of the Democrats on the canvassing board assured us all that everything is fine, no need to panic.

The election results for the primary weren’t incorrect, said Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat and one of the canvassing board’s four members. But, he said, something had gone wrong in the process of tracking ballots precinct by precinct. Having balanced precincts is particularly important in Michigan because precincts whose poll books don’t match with ballots can’t be recounted, according to state law. Instead, the original election results would stand. “It was a perfect storm,” Kinloch said.

What exactly was a “perfect storm”? “The “storm” involved a record number of absentee ballots being cast in Michigan’s primary and seasoned election workers not feeling it was safe” to run the election. Well, that explains everything, right?

Not exactly. What was the problem in 2016?

Detroit had problems with precinct count mismatches in the November 2016 election. Election officials couldn’t reconcile vote totals for 59% of precincts in the city during a countywide canvass of vote results with most of the issues involving too many votes.

“Too many votes” in Michigan? Big surprise. It’s amazing Trump the state won with that kind of “help” coming from the Democratic city.

Voter fraud exists. Both parties have been doing it, to one degree or another, since the republic began. To deny it exists only makes it easier to get away with. In their eagerness to count everyone’s vote (at least once), Democrats have created a vote integrity system with so many holes in it Swiss Cheese looks whole by comparison.

The coronavirus crisis has shown the inability of our election system to handle huge changes. The changes on election day 2020 won’t get any bigger. It’s imperative that no one is allowed to take advantage of the coming chaos and confusion to game the system.

The more we hear about how the state primaries were conducted, the more worried we should be.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

