https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrewpollack-safety-restorativejustice-rnc/2020/08/23/id/983503

The father of Parkland, Florida, school-shooting victim Meadow Pollack is slated to speak out against Joe Biden’s call to reinstate “restorative justice” programs in school systems.

“I’m honored to speak at it and give my very important message that teachers and students would be a lot safer with a President [Donald] Trump for another four years,” Andrew Pollack, founder of School Safety Grant, told Fox News “Fox & Friends.”

“A lot of people don’t realize that the Obama-Biden administration introduced restorative justice programs into the public schools, and was pioneered in Broward County and which led to my daughter getting murdered.”

“President Trump rescinded them in his school safety commission, and that meant the world to me, rescinding those policies. And if Biden gets elected, in his unity platform, he’s promising to force them into public schools again.”

Meadow Pollack was shot nine times in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre Feb. 14, 2018.

“The Second Amendment means more to me now than it ever has,” Andrew Pollack said. “My daughter was in that school, hundreds of calls to 911 and no one came in to save my daughter.”

The restorative justice programs pioneered in Broward County, Florida, permitted students who committed “3 to 4 misdemeanors” per school year to avoid being reported to the justice system.

“They could assault a teacher, another student, rob an iPhone, steal drugs, and they would put them in a so-called healing circle,” Pollack told host Pete Hegseth. “And they thought that would benefit students, which it really does the opposite. It sets them up for failure, and it lets them slip through the cracks, and that’s what happened in Parkland.”

The Democrat-led calls to remove police officers from public schools is also very dangerous, “which is ludicrous to me,” he continued.

“Under a President Trump that won’t happen,” Pollack said. “And I’m always here to support law enforcement when they need us most, and that’s right now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

