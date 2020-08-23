House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed a tweet addressed to her by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Saturday by apparently forgetting the former Freedom Caucus chairman’s name for a moment.

During a rare Saturday press conference, Pelosi, a California Democrat, read the tweet posted by Meadows late in the morning prior to a vote on a measure that would bail out the U.S. Postal Service, referencing the stalled coronavirus funding talks between Democrats and Republicans.

[embedded content]

“Speaker Pelosi and Democrats: if you really want to help Americans, how about passing relief for small businesses and unemployment assistance ALONG with postal funding? We agree on these. There’s NO reason not to deliver relief for Americans right now,” Meadows tweeted.

“Well, let me just say you listed some things that what’s-his-name put forth. He didn’t say anything about schools. He didn’t say think about crushing the virus. He didn’t say anything about people who are being affected. He didn’t say anything about food insecurity among millions of America’s children. He didn’t say anything about state and local,” she replied.

“That’s completely unacceptable. On the other hand […] my colleagues — I welcome their suggestions, and then, we’re all in sync. We said we would come down a trillion dollars. We’re ready to negotiate at that level.”