Wilmington, Delaware police arrested two 21-year-old women in connection with a viral video that shows a mother running after a pair of alleged Joe Biden supporters whom she says attacked her 7-year-old son and stole his red “Make America Great Again” hat.

The mother and son were attending a counter-protest outside of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday of last week when the mother says the pair of women approached her, stole her MAGA hat, and then taunted the boy, who tried to retrieve the hat for his mother. One of the women also allegedly punched a man who stepped in to help, according to Fox News.

Part of the alleged altercation was captured on a video that quickly went viral. In the video, the mother runs after the pair of women, attempting to confront them for their alleged attack on the 7-year-old.

“You want to sucker-punch me?” the mother is shown yelling after the pair, who appear to toss a red hat over a high fence. “She came after my son!” the woman then tells a witness. “Call 911!”

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

A group called “Students for Trump” is responsible for pushing the video across social media. Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son, also posted the video asking for information on the pair who stole the hat. The video has received more than 3 million views.

Last night, Joe Biden supporters viciously attacked Riley, a 7 year-old @realDonaldTrump fan. Joe Biden supporters stole Riley’s hat, ripped up his sign & made him cry.

Watch. It’s on video. This is sick. Wilmington, DE please help us find them: pic.twitter.com/nqx061VXMt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

Although the attack was uncorroborated by any separate video, there appears to have been enough evidence for Wilmington, Delaware, police to launch an investigation. Late Friday, they arrested Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, in connection with the altercation, and charged both with “robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child,” according to Delaware Online.

Amy, who is suspected of also hitting a bystander who was trying to end the incident and punching the woman whose hat she stole, is also charged with “offensive touching.”

“Court documents say Amy struck the man with a closed fist and caused a laceration to his lips,” Delaware Online notes. “Amy then punched the woman filming the incident, court documents say. The video ends as that is happening.”

The court documents also indicate that both Winslow and Amy were more aggressive than previously reported. Amy, the documents note, “snatched a political sign from [the woman’s] hand while Winslow stole the MAGA hat and handed it to her alleged accomplice,” according to Delaware’s WDEL. “As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, the woman who’s yet to be arrested attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand.”

The young boy in the video was unhurt. Students for Trump indicated on Twitter over the weekend that the White House has reached out to the family, per Fox News.

