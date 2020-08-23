https://www.newsmax.com/politics/pollster-trends-frankluntz-debates/2020/08/23/id/983512/

Pollster Frank Luntz issued a warning to doomsayers of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign: The polls are moving in his direction and historically the final months decide the race.

“Take a look at the movement – at the change between surveys over a week, 10 days, two weeks – and the trend for Donald Trump has actually been favorable, it’s been positive, over the last three, four weeks,” Luntz told Fox News’ “Watters World.”

Luntz noted the debates tend to be a game changer in presidential election cycles.

“It’s always dangerous to do something right in the middle of a convention, and it’s particularly dangerous to talk about polling before the debates, because so much can change,” Luntz told host Jesse Watters, adding half of the elections since 1968 have moved more than 10 points from Labor Day to Election Day.

Luntz said if the election was held today, “Joe Biden would win,” before adding the caveat of time.

“But we’ve got the Republican convention coming up, we’ve got the debates coming up, and the trend is definitely – over the past couple of weeks – in Donald Trump’s favor,” Luntz concluded.

