https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/23/portland-back-the-blue-rally-turns-into-riot-when-antifa-shows-up-and-starts-assaulting-people-n794373

It was another “don’t start nuthin’, won’t be nuthin” clash in Portland on Saturday. Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters crashed a pro-police Back the Blue rally in downtown Portland Saturday. True to form, antifa and BLM went from counter “protesting” to violently attacking people.

We’ve seen it before.

The Back the Blue rally included members of Proud Boys, a multi-racial (yes) group of America-loving and antifa-hating tough guys and gals, who will fight back if the Leftist mob starts something. They come prepared to do battle.

And guess what? That’s exactly what happened. If antifa doesn’t start the violence then no violence happens.

Sure sign is ANTIFA is violent all the time. Doesn’t matter if it’s patriots, city police, federal police or a small business — Truble Maker (@1oldgoatto) August 23, 2020

Anti-Antifa Group Accused of Being ‘White Supremacist’ Is Run by Hispanic

Proud Boys are defined by the mainstream media and the Left, but I repeat myself, as a “white supremacist” group, but the group appears to be a much more ethnically diverse group than antifa is. The local leader is Hispanic.

One black woman with Back the Blue had a jar of urine poured on her by antifa.

pic.twitter.com/RILVYMxTDX via Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) white rioter weaponizes Urine to soak black activist Raeona Amadi’s face and hair in Portland yesterday#racist#HateCrime#PortlandProtest — braingarbage (@braingarbage) August 23, 2020

As they often do, the Portland Police watched while the melee ensued.

A black bloc outfitted antifa member hit a guy walking away from the mob and got instant retaliation from the guy she hit.

Listen to the antifa woman “press” screech that the cops won’t do anything about it.

Patriots are taking a stand against 75+ days of Antifa violence and destruction in Portland. They are now FIGHTING BACK. And fighting back STRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/2K8PwzpFxe — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 22, 2020

Antifa complained that the riot was declared after Proud Boys and the Back the Blue rally goers left.

You can count on Mayor Ted Wheeler to denounce the violence against antifa by the right-leaning group.

Mayor Ted Wheeler Raises Alert that Rally Supporting Cops Is Planned

He announced the free speech Back the Blue rally on his Twitter feed.

A demonstration is scheduled to take place from noon to 3 p.m. today at Terry Schrunk Plaza. A counter demonstration is anticipated. We ask those who will be present to peacefully exercise their First Amendment Rights. Neither hate speech nor violence are welcome in Portland. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 22, 2020

Newly installed Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has already announced that he will not prosecute most charges against antifa – even riot.

The same is not the case for a member of Patriot Prayer, which is a Portland area Proud Boys offshoot.

Joey Gibson was assaulted by antifa and was later arrested and charged with felony riot for an incident at a now defunct cider bar, “Cider Riot!” It’s known as an antifa hangout.

The District Attorney of Multnomah County, Mike Schmidt, by his refusal to prosecute Antifa rioters and preserve public order, is fostering this kind of behavior in the City of Portland. https://t.co/5I6vlAnFEL — James Buchal (@JamesBuchal) August 17, 2020

Portland’s Two-Tiered System of Justice

Gibson’s attorney, James Buchal (who is also the Multnomah County GOP Chair) says the DA refuses to drop charges against his client, though he has let hundreds of antifa rioters go free.

Buchal told me in an email that it’s clear Multnomah County has a two-tiered system of jurisprudence and those who defend themselves against antifa are treated as the criminals.

Those who would dare to use force or display weapons to defend themselves against Antifa violence will face the full force of Portland law enforcement, but outside extreme cases, the District Attorney deems Antifa’s victims to be second class citizens not worthy of protection. Mr. Gibson suffered repeated assaults from Antifa on May 1st at Cider Riot, but responded only by livestreaming and calling out the Antifa misconduct, and even prevented an all-out brawl by discouraging violence among anti-Antifa demonstrators. The Circuit Court of Multnomah County has already confirmed that Mr. Gibson did not personally engage in conduct that “went beyond Constitutionally protected speech or demonstration”.

Videographer Mike Strickland can attest to the two-tiered justice system in Portland. In 2016, antifa protesters chased him out of a Black Lives Matter rally and roughed him up. When they noticed he was still covering the event, a large group came back to inflict more punishment. Strickland pulled his legally-possessed gun and held back the crowd. No shots were fired and Strickland was the only one hurt that day.

He went to jail. His case is on appeal.

