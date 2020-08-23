https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/postal-union-workers-endorse-joe-biden-say-future-postal-service-stake/

The 300,000 members of the National Association of Letter Carriers endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The NALC said in their endorsement that the future of the postal service is at stake.

There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY mail-in voting should take place this year!

ABC News reported:

A major union representing U.S. postal workers has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president, a move that comes as President Donald Trump has acknowledged starving the postal service of money in order to make it more difficult to vote by mail in November’s election. TRENDING: Police Make Second Arrest in Attack on 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter Outside of DNC Convention The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office. His administration has called for an end to collective bargaining rights, proposed service cuts and has eyed the possibility of privatizing the functions of the agency… …The letter carriers union, which is one of several representing postal workers, said it consulted with its members before announcing the endorsement. The American Postal Workers Union previously endorsed Biden in June. “The Postal Service must not be allowed to fail,” Rolando, the union president, said. “NALC is proud to stand with Vice President Biden and Senator Harris in November and beyond.”

