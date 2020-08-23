https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-make-major-announcement-sunday-night-coronavirus-treatment

After prodding medical regulators to pick up their pace, President Trump will announce Sunday evening a major therapeutic breakthrough for treating COVID-19, the White House says.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted the development late Saturday night.

“News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance,” McEnany wrote.

The planned announcement comes after the president pressed the Food and Drug Administration to pick up the pace, even suggesting some bureaucrats were delaying good news until after the general election.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” Trump tweeted earlier Saturday. “Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

