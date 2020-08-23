https://djhjmedia.com/rich/proof-that-joe-bidens-dislikes-during-his-dnc-acceptance-speech-mysteriously-disappeared-on-youtube-video/

Throughout Joe Biden’s presidential nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, both his personal YouTube page and the Democratic Party’s YouTube page noticed strong negative reactions from live audiences. In fact, the “Dislikes” outnumbered the “Likes,” in real-time. If you watched the speech, there’s no wonder why this happened.

But both pages’ “Dislikes” magically disappeared in the hours after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) ended. Watching the numbers drop like that caused some people on social media to wonder if the YouTube platform, which is owned by Google, was protecting Biden.

Of course they were. Google’s co-founder has said the company will do everything in its power to make sure that Donald Trump is not reelected.

The number of Democratic convention “Dislikes” from the steaming video, a.k.a. the number of people who clicked the Dislike button to indicate that they didn’t like what they were seeing and hearing on the screen, dropped on Friday below where they stood on Thursday the night before. The deleted Dislikes could be a sign that YouTube is worried about fake accounts or bots trying to influence the election or indicative of something else, experts said. I actually believe there are some bots involved, but I think the majority of Dislikes was organic. The whole DNC was a flop. Marianne Williamson, a former Democrat primary contestant likened watching the convention to “binge watching a Marriott commercial,” and the things that Biden was saying were not pro America and painted a picture of a thousand years of darkness if God forbid he wins on November 3rd.

Tech giants have for years been causing Republicans to complain about an anti-conservative bias. I know for a fact that it’s more than a perception. Conservatives get hammered all the time when we write something the tech lords don’t like.

There were a lot more “Dislikes” than “Likes” cast over the DNC convention Thursday, however many of those “Dislikes” later vanished, and the counts shifted to the other direction.

You can’t trust anything anymore, because the Left has corrupted it all. Nothing makes sense anymore. Every system no matter the size has been rigged to favor the Left.

A video posted by YouTube user “nina e” illustrated screen shots of the number of ‘”Dislikes” for the 2020 DNC Livestream dropping.

“After seeing many dislikes disappearing on videos of the DNC Conventions, i [sic] decided to do a screen record to document the censorship in favour of Joe Biden. On this video you can see me refreshing/reopening the page of the video of the 4th DNC Convention , the dislike were 5,9k, and when I reopened the page, 2,1k dislikes magically disappeared while likes even increased…later on, the erasing grew bigger but i didn’t document it. It is unknown if dislikes are being frozen by continuously erasing them as they appear.

“This is CENSORSHIP to hide Joe Biden’s unpopularity, in order to motivate people to vote for him and suppress Trump voters.”

“We have all these new metrics and we’re trying to figure out what they mean,” said Scott Rasmussen, the data expert and pollster. “And we know that there’s a lot of trolling that goes on with online social media platforms. So it’s hard to know how to interpret these numbers, obviously, you would never like to have more negatives than positives. But at the end of the day, Joe Biden’s challenge is that Joe Biden is never going to be a beloved candidate. His challenge is to be less disliked than Donald Trump, his challenge is to be less disliked than Hillary Clinton, and his entire campaign is about focusing attention on Donald Trump, and so all the rest of this has to be seen in that perspective.”

Rasmussen is spot on. The Democrats don’t say to you, “Vote for us, because here’s what we want to do,” and that’s because whenever they are honest about what they want to do to the country, their popularity declines. Instead, what they say is, “Don’t vote for Trump, because he’s evil.”

The Democrats are not offering anything that would make the average working class voter go run to the polls for them, while President Trump, as he always does, is telling the American voter how he wants to bring the economy back to where it was before the Chinese virus pandemic struck. Trump’s philosophy is that many of the people’s problems go away when they can get good-paying jobs in a robust economy. Trump’s message is he did it before, and he can do it again.

