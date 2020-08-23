https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/racism-allowed-nba-montrezl-harrell-calls-luka-doncic-btch-ass-white-boy-playoff-game-still-no-suspension-video/

Around 98% of NBA players are kneeling this year for Black Lives Matter.

The NBA is wearing

Los Angeles Clippers player Montrezl Harrell was caught on camera calling Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic a “bitch ass white boy!” during Game 3 of the NBA Western Quarterfinals playoff series Friday night played in the Bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.

After all of the hype this year by NBA players about racial sensitivity several viewers were upset with the incident.

Apparently racial slurs against white players are allowed in the NBA?

Now Gary Sheffield, Jr. from Outkick is calling for Harrell’s suspension.

The ball is in your court, NBA?

Are all racial slurs unacceptable?

Or is this a one way street?

