https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/23/really-nba-black-player-calls-white-player-%E2%80%98bch-a-white-boy-%E2%80%94-gets-schooled-by-black-espn-host-watch/
About The Author
Related Posts
Alex Jones, Infowars Ordered To Pay $100,000 For Sandy Hook Legal Fees
December 31, 2019
DNC Viewership On TV Networks Tumbles 48 Percent From 2016
August 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy