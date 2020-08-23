https://www.theblaze.com/news/violent-rioters-portland-guillotine-burn-american-flags

Rioters converged on the streets of Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night pushing a guillotine and burning American flags.

What are the details?

The Portland Police Department said that at least 250 people marched through the Portland’s suburbs on their way to the Penumbra Kelly Building.

Rioters strode through residential streets with a teddy bear set up in a guillotine, burning American flags, and demanding sleeping residents afford them shelter and protection.

One man can be heard demanding, “Get in the f***ing streets!’

Another woman cried, “What are you doing to protect your neighbors, people in their houses? … There are safety in numbers! We protect you every night by being out here. Please come and protect us! Make sure you are offering us refuge! We are tired and yet we are still out here! We are simply asking for one night, one hour!”

Journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted videos of the riots, captioning one, “The protesters have brought out a guillotine to the streets.”

He later shared a second video, writing, “Protesters wheel a guillotine into the street in front of the police bureau.”

It didn’t end there: The rioters then began burning American flags in the streets.

“Protesters cheer as they burn American flags at the guillotine outside the police bureau,” he wrote.

What else?

When the violent group arrived at their building destination, which houses public safety offices, it pulled out weapons and projectiles to use against law enforcement officials such as rocks, frozen bottles of water, and laser pointers.

In a statement, the Portland Police Department said, “Many participants in the march carried hardened shields, helmets, armor, gas masks, and wore all-black clothing. At least one participant targeted the Portland Police Air Support Unit airplane with a green laser. This is extremely dangerous and could cause disorientation for the pilot, in addition to permanent eye damage.”

At least one police officer suffered injuries after being struck in the head with a glass bottle.

Police declared the demonstration a riot shortly before midnight local time.

The department added, “Between 45 and 50 officers had to be pulled from precincts to assist in the protest response. For most of the duration of this event, there were between 120 and 140 calls holding in the City of Portland. Calls included shots fired, assaults, alarms, threats, and suspicious circumstances.”

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

