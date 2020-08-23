https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/08/23/riots-hit-denver-smash-family-owned-sandwich-shop-n827565

On Saturday night, the ongoing riots in Democrat-run cities hit Denver, CO. Rioters threw a bike at a motorcycle cop, set a tree on fire (so much for being environmentally sensitive), set fires in the streets, shot fireworks at police, threw rocks at a sheriff’s vehicle, burned an American flag, painted anti-police graffiti, and caused enough mayhem that police arrested nine of them. One police officer was reportedly injured, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

The rioters, who wore dressed in black and were equipped with helmets and shields, also smashed windows and busted into a downtown Quiznos. KUSA reports it has been owned by a local family for more than a decade.

People are breaking every window they see. Someone came out of Quiznos with a drink in hand and said, “I needed a coke” #9News pic.twitter.com/q5r6niZq0O — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

The owners of the Quiznos arrived to clean up. The restaurant is owned by a family. The whole family is out here cleaning up the damage now. They’ve owned it for 12 years, never seen anything like this. “I don’t even know where to start,” he told me #9News pic.twitter.com/AU7q4AtBOe — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020

The rioters divide and destroy.

The Denver riot, like so many in other cities before, grew out of an anti-police protest.

The rioters claim they want the police abolished, and always escalate demands and to justify their violent riots. One Denver city council member has proposed abolishing the police department and replacing it with an unarmed agency that would still somehow be assigned with keeping the peace. That effort has gone nowhere, so far.

