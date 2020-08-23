https://justthenews.com/world/europe/russian-dissident-navalny-critical-stable-condition-germany?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alexei Navalny, an outspoken President Vladimir Putin critic who fell severely ill on a flight in Russia last week, is in stable but critical condition at a hospital in Berlin where he is being treated for a suspected poisoning.

The German government’s coordinated for Eastern Europe affairs this weekend gave the update and said the that the circumstances that led to Navalny’s condition “haven’t yet been clarified.”

Police are currently stationed outside the Berlin hospital where the 44-year-old is being treated.



Navalny was transported to Germany from Siberia on Saturday following the determination that he was stable enough to be moved. On Sunday, Navalny’s wife and an aide arrived at the hospital.

Russian doctors said they found no poison in Navalny’s system after running tests through two labs.

“If we had found poisoning confirmed by something, it would have been much easier for us. But we received a final conclusion from two laboratories that no toxic chemicals that can be considered poisons or by-products of poisons, were found,” said Anatoly Kalinichecnko, the deputy chief doctor of the hospital in Omsk, Siberia, where Navalny was initially treated.

Navalny’s team has alleged that the Siberian doctors were acting in coordination with Russian security agents.

Supporters of the Russian opposition leader believe that the Kremlin is responsible both for the initial poisoning of Navalny, and for the delay in transferring him to a German hospital.

