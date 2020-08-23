https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sharyl-attkisson-claim-jill-biden-cheated-ex-husband-fair-game-media-ignored-scandal-reason-video/

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson joined Steve Malzberg on Beat the Press Saturday on Russia Today.

During the interview Malzberg brought up the recent comments by Jill Biden’s former husband. According to reports Bill Stevenson, Jill’s ex, accused the potential First Lady of having an affair with Joe Biden and then lying about how they met in the 1970s.

The networks ignored this scandal last week during the convention when the report first broke.

Sharyl Attkisson said this alleged affair should be fair game for the media.

Sharyl Attkisson: What’s fair for the goose is fair for the gander. You know where I stand on that. If you think it’s relevant that Donald Trump may be accused of something like that and it’s fair to ask about it. Then I think it would be fair to ask from the potential next president’s wife.

But the media will NEVER touch it.

This is just the latest proof that the liberal media can never be trusted.

Via Russia Today:

