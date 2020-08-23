https://www.newsmax.com/politics/age-presidency-mentalfitness-health/2020/08/23/id/983516/

Despite the prospect of being the oldest U.S. president ever on the day he would be inaugurated, Joe Biden, 77, said he “absolutely” would leave open the possibility to serve two full terms as president.

Biden, who turns 78 in November after Election Day, would be older than former President Ronald Reagan, who left office in January 1989 at age 77. But Biden, who has called himself a “transition” presidential candidate, rejected ABC David Muir’s suggestion Biden plans to be a one-term president.

“No, it doesn’t mean that,” Biden tells ABC in an interview to air Sunday night.

Biden responded to President Donald Trump’s claims the Democrat does not have the mental capacity to be president at his advanced age. Trump himself was the oldest president inaugurated at over 70 years old in 2016, but he would merely be Biden’s inauguration age of 78 at the time of his departure if he served two terms himself.

“Look, I think it’s a legitimate question to ask anyone over 70 years old whether or not they’re fit, and whether they’re ready,” Biden told Muir. “But only thing I can say to the American people: ‘It’s a legitimate question to ask anybody, watch me.'”

