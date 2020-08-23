https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-st-louis-mccloskeys-endorse-president-trump-and-second-amendment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Mark and Patty McCloskey, the St. Louis couple charged with felonies for defending their home as protesters descended on their neighborhood, on Monday warned voters that situation “could happened to you” if they elect a Democrat in November.

“Whether it’s defunding the police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, or encouraging anarchy on our streets, it seems as if Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” said Mark McCloskey, who with his wife was seen June 28 in a viral video armed and protecting their home as protesters broke through a gate in the private community and marched down their street.

The McCloskeys were charged in connection with waving guns at the protesters.

“What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country. And that’s what we want to speak to you about tonight,” said Patty McCloskey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

