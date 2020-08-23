https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/stars-attending-vmas-state-will-not-subject-n-y-quarantine-mandate/

(FOX NEWS) — Stars will have the privilege of skipping out on New York’s 14-day quarantine mandate when they visit for the MTV Video Music Awards next week.

The awards, set for Aug. 30, will take on a different format this year as performances will be held outdoors with little to no audiences due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the event usually serves as a who’s who of the music biz, many celebrities will be in attendance, but will not be required to adhere to the 14-day quarantine rule put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the New York Post.

