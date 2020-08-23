https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/23/receipts-trump-fact-drops-media-and-unhinged-lefties-claiming-dems-didnt-remove-under-god-from-pledge-of-allegiance-watch/

What, they didn’t think Trump had receipts? Psh.

Whad’ya know?

He was right.

That’s a Democrat during a Democratic Caucus during the Democratic National Convention. Even Snopes and Politifact would have to say Trump is ‘partially truthful’ here, right?

Ok, maybe not.

But you get our point.

And c’mon, we know they booed God at the last convention, not sure why they’re trying so hard to pretend they actually care now.

Democrats.

Just own it.

We know who you are.

Otherwise, we’ll just keep on mocking you for not only doing it in the first place but trying to hide it.

Amazing?

Eh.

Predictable.

Typical.

Pathetic.

Desperate.

Yup.

Truth hurts.

*shrug*

***

Related:

REEE! This WOMAN! Ana Navarro RAGING because FLOTUS made the Rose Garden accessible does NOT end well for her, like at all

Seriously EFF’D in the head! Frothy-mouthed harpies claim Melania Trump put ‘KKK’ and Nazis in her Rose Garden redesign

Tentacle Expert™ Kurt Eichenwald FURIOUS that ‘foreigner’ Melania Trump ‘wrecked our history’ by updating the Rose Garden

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...