What, they didn’t think Trump had receipts? Psh.

WATCH: “Under God” was removed from the Pledge of Allegiance during a DNC event this past week. pic.twitter.com/zqTDfb1uM4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2020

Whad’ya know?

He was right.

That’s a Democrat during a Democratic Caucus during the Democratic National Convention. Even Snopes and Politifact would have to say Trump is ‘partially truthful’ here, right?

Ok, maybe not.

But you get our point.

And c’mon, we know they booed God at the last convention, not sure why they’re trying so hard to pretend they actually care now.

Now they’re trying to deny this, but they can’t! https://t.co/vNW3I3pPNK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Democrats.

Just own it.

We know who you are.

Otherwise, we’ll just keep on mocking you for not only doing it in the first place but trying to hide it.

It’s amazing how media has lied and lied about this to pretend it didn’t happen. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 23, 2020

Amazing?

Eh.

Predictable.

Typical.

Pathetic.

Desperate.

The media is on the Democrats side.

The American people are on President Trump’s side. — William Craig Shores (@CraigSh8) August 23, 2020

They got caught 🤷🏼‍♂️ Simple as that 👏 — Ryan Toemmes (@RyanToemmes) August 23, 2020

Yup.

Spin it however you want. They took it out and got busted. #Trump2020 #UnderGod pic.twitter.com/quNdxSyRCW — Eric (@idcougarfan) August 23, 2020

During two caucuses before the evening conventions started, the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and the LGBTQ Caucus meeting, both Tuesday, left out “under God,” from the pledge. — Diane Devendorf (@diane_devendorf) August 23, 2020

Truth hurts.

*shrug*

***

