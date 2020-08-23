https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/22/the-ruling-class-is-selling-out-america/

The ruling class is selling out America, and many of us either don’t want to hear about it or just don’t care.

According to recently unearthed notes from a White House meeting shortly before inauguration day in January 2017, Vice President Joe Biden raised the idea of pursuing a Logan Act prosecution against Donald Trump’s designated national security advisor, Lt. General Michael Flynn. It was one of the many bogus charges that spurred three years of sham investigations against the Trump Administration. It was yet another example of the Obama Administration robbing the American people of their tax money while working to divide us along political lines.

While the Trump Administration was being hammered with false accusations and threats of impeachment, somehow Biden’s misdeeds and the proof of illegal spying on an incoming administration took a backseat to the leaking and lying of the Democrat/RINO swamp.

Even now, after more and more evidence is uncovered showing top Obama Administration officials in the Justice Department and the FBI lied, leaked, and covered up their crimes, the media focus their collective attention on anything but the outrageous corruption of the former administration. Apparently, it’s old news and not worth talking about. Besides: Coronavirus! Don’t worry that the government betrayed the American people. Let’s move on.

I’m not moving on.

The whole of Washington and the Democratic Party believed Hillary Clinton would be president. Even some of us on the Right believed that horrifying possibility might come true. If she had won, everything would have remained status quo. No news outlets beyond conservative news sites and perhaps Fox News would run stories about Biden’s ties to China and Ukraine, or his son Hunter’s lucrative business deals in those countries. Nobody would care about the one-sided FBI deals or conservatives being censored on social media, the slow economy and the high unemployment rate, or any of the backroom dealings making Democrats, NeverTrump Republicans, and their friends and families rich. Life for the connected and elite politicians would remain splendid.

When Donald Trump won in 2016, not only did the win shake the Democrats to their core, it shook up the whole of the Washington swamp.

Swamp rats panicked and closed ranks. They had to figure a way out of the consequences of the incoming administration because, if left unchecked, Trump and his allies might find evidence of their deep corruption.

First, they tried “unfaithful” electors. When that didn’t work, they threw in Stormy Daniels, Peter Strzok created a garbage “insurance policy,” and Joe Biden invoked the ridiculous Logan Act. Nothing quite stuck.

The Obama Administration found it absolutely necessary to keep Trump’s Administration from being able to govern the way the United States’ electorate had fairly decided it should. They couldn’t take the chance of Trump taking over, ruining their deals, reversing their policies, and finding out just how deep the swamp had become.

Biden had even more reason to be worried: his son. In 2013, Hunter Biden made a $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China and his company, Rosemont Seneca. The deal came only two weeks after Hunter flew there with his father on Air Force Two, coincidentally.

Not coincidentally, Joe Biden continues to insist he doesn’t believe China is any competition for the United States. “They’re not bad folks, folks,” he said in March, brushing the Chinese Communist Party’s country off as fair players and siding with the Chinese when President Trump halted air travel from China at the end of January.

In 2016, Biden met with Ukrainian officials to bring the Ukraine $1 billion of U.S. taxpayer assistance for their natural gas industry. The very next month Hunter, having zero experience in energy, was asked to join the board of a Ukranian natural gas company, Burisma. Hunter was paid as much as $83,000 a month in that position. Joe also admitted on camera to getting a prosecutor fired who was investigating Burisma for money laundering.

Leftists tend always to be committing the wrongs they accuse the right of carrying out. While Biden and the swamp were going after President Trump on colluding with Russia, Biden was colluding with China. While the Democrats accused the president of mis-dealings with Ukraine, Biden was holding a $1 billion deal over the Ukrainians’ heads to fire a prosecutor who could implicate his son in misdealings.

It doesn’t stop with the Bidens. Democrat, astronaut, and U.S. Senate hopeful from Arizona, Mark Kelly co-founded World View Enterprises, and that company is invested in by TenCent, a Chinese company, who owns WeChat and censors speech critical of the Chinese Communist Party, as all Chinese companies are made to do.

Senior Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) employed a Chinese spy in her office for 20 years as gofer, driver, and liaison. Although nobody is accusing the senator of knowingly employing this spy, this tie to China was downplayed in the media though it could have had dire consequences to the United States as Feinstein formerly chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee.

And the influence, money, and shady ties don’t just go one way. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the celebrated medical authority the United States has been relying on throughout this pandemic, argued in favor of the Wuhan Virology laboratory receiving U.S. taxpayer money of at least 3.7 million dollars since 2014, “which involves manipulating viruses in the lab to explore their potential for infecting humans.” The Wuhan Virology laboratory in China is the same lab that brought you the Chinese COVID-19 infections, and you paid for it.

And it’s not just China.

From my folder of scandals the media won’t report: “The Podesta Group (co-owned by Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta) also represented Russia-owned Uranium One, which received approval from a federal oversight board that included the State Department under Hillary Clinton to buy about one-fifth of the U.S. production capacity of uranium, a key material for making nuclear weapons. Uranium One interests reportedly contributed $145 million to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s charitable foundation.” This major scandal received nearly zero coverage while the Trump-Russia hoax got breathless news coverage and headlines for years.

Several supposedly non-political entities got into the Trump-Russia propaganda as well. Perhaps the most egregious was the Brookings Institution. In July 2020, “Rep. Devin Nunes [R-Calif.] told Maria Bartiromo on FNC’s ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ that the Brookings Institution had connections to the creation of the Steele dossier during the 2016 election.” The Brookings Institution is a left-leaning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and not legally allowed to contribute to political candidates or activities.

What is particularly troublesome is that a quick search on Donorsearch.net reveals that donors to Brookings include millions from Qatar, as well as large contributions from the governments of Norway and Australia, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Turkish Industry and Business Association, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2019 alone. How can a 501(c)3 have donations coming in from other countries and then have a hand in the creation of the Steele dossier without a peep from the left-wing “mainstream” media?

The American people aren’t stupid, and it is time that the ruling class stops treating us like we are. We have been duped for far too long by these Democrat and RINO swamp creatures. We must let the sun shine on their murky waters and expose them for the corrupt villains they have become.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

