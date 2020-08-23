https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/23/they-are-going-to-hurt-one-of-these-cops-blmantifa-attack-cops-in-denver-colorado-rampage-thru-the-streets/

Protesters loot and vandalize a Starbucks as they clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, May 29, 2020. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

While we’ve been reporting a lot on Portland and Seattle, there are also multiple other cities across the country where BLM/Antifa have cells where they are also causing trouble.

On Saturday, there was rioting in Denver, Colorado with BLM/Antifa was rampaging throughout the streets, breaking out windows and attacking the police with explosives. They claimed it was a ‘protest’ calling for abolition of the police. But their very actions show why the police are so desperately needed.

Here’s a closer view of the attacks on the cops, with the explosive landing right within the group of cops. “They are going to hurt one of these cops,” you can hear the streamer say.

More attacks on the cops, one of the radicals actually threw a bicycle at them.

The radical leftists have likely looked at Portland and Seattle. They’ve seen nothing happen to the crazy folks attacking cops there and have felt emboldened. The craziness and the seriousnesss of their actions is spreading. Will Denver have more sense than Portland and Seattle? It’s been turning left but isn’t as far gone as the Antifa-loving Pacific Northwest.

Not only have Democrats not condemned these actions, they’ve encouraged unrest in the streets, praised the BLM and acted as though Antifa doesn’t exist.

