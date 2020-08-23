https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-announces-coronavirus-therapeutic-given-emergency-use-authorization-by-fda

President Donald Trump announced late on Sunday that the FDA has issued an “emergency use authorization” for convalescent plasma as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

“This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very, very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection,” Trump said. “It’s had an incredible rate of success. Today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment.”

BREAKING: U.S. FDA issues emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as potential treatment for COVID-19, President Trump announces. pic.twitter.com/8xneaZW8m7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2020

The FDA “issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Based on scientific evidence available, the FDA concluded, as outlined in its decision memorandum, this product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said that the therapy gives “a 35 percent improvement in survival,” which is “a pretty substantial clinical benefit.”

“A 35 percent improvement in survival is a pretty substantial clinical benefit,” FDA Commissioner @SteveFDA said in relation to the convalescent plasma emergency use authorization issued today. pic.twitter.com/Dd97vLSZeL — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

