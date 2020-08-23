https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-blasts-biden-over-idea-locking-country-down-due-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump in a Monday tweet blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over how to deal with the coronavirus.

“Joe Biden has said he would lock down the Country again. That’s crazy! We’re having record job growth and a booming stock market, but Joe would end it all and close it all down. Ridiculous!” Trump tweeted.

Biden during an interview with ABC News said that if scientists recommended a lock down, he would follow their advice.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” Biden said when asked by ABC News anchor David Muir what he would do if scientists called for a shutdown.

There have been more than 5.7 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 177,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.

