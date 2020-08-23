https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-campaign-releases-rnc-convention-speakers-list-including-mccloskeys-nick-sandmann-kim-klacik-dana-white/

The Trump Campaign released the speaker’s list for this week’s Republican National Convention.

Via Daily Caller:

Day 1: Matt Gaetz, Tim Scott, Jim Jordan, Vernon Jones, Kim Klacik, Charlie Kirk, Don Jr.

Day 2: First Lady Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Ran Paul, Daniel Cameron, Mary Ann Mendoza, Nick Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump

Day 3: Lee Zeldin, VP Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Burgess Owens, Lara Trump

Day 4: President Trump, Tom Cotton, Ivanka Trump, Alice Johnson, Ben Carson, Dana White

This will be a great week for the country.

And Leo Terrell is challenging the liberal media outlets to ask him on to debate!

