The Trump Campaign released the speaker’s list for this week’s Republican National Convention.
Via Daily Caller:
Day 1: Matt Gaetz, Tim Scott, Jim Jordan, Vernon Jones, Kim Klacik, Charlie Kirk, Don Jr.
Day 2: First Lady Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Ran Paul, Daniel Cameron, Mary Ann Mendoza, Nick Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump
Day 3: Lee Zeldin, VP Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Burgess Owens, Lara Trump
Day 4: President Trump, Tom Cotton, Ivanka Trump, Alice Johnson, Ben Carson, Dana White
This will be a great week for the country.
