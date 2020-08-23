https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-unveils-list-of-speakers-for-historic-convention-includes-several-congressional-hopefuls
The Trump campaign has released the list of speakers slated to appear at the Republican National Convention, which will be hosted virtually this year — in lieu of the North Carolina or Florida locations — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Describing the event as “historic,” the Trump campaign said on Sunday that the convention has been designed to “honor the great American story, the American people that have written it,” and how President Donald Trump has “empowered them to succeed.”
The list of speakers includes a mix of high-profile politicians, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as other conservative activists and state politicians.
Several congressional hopefuls are also slated to speak, including Madison Cawthorne, a South Carolina businessman who won his primary earlier this year at age 24, Burgess Owens, a former NFL player and businessman running in Utah, and Sean Parnell, a former combat veteran running for office in Pennsylvania.
Congressional nominee Kimberly Klacik, who launched a massively viral video drawing attention to how policies in Baltimore have hurt the black community, will also appear at the convention. The video, in which Klacik walks the dilapidated city in high heels, pointing to problems Democrats have failed to fix, has been viewed 10.9 million times.
Democrats don’t want you to see this.
They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat-run cities.
That’s why I’m running for Congress
Because All Black Lives Matter
Baltimore Matters
And black people don’t have to vote Democrat
Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020
Seven members of the Trump family, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, will also have speaking roles. The full slate of speakers is listed below:
Monday speakers include:
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday speakers include:
First Lady Melania Trump
Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday speakers include:
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday speakers include:
President Donald J. Trump
Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
