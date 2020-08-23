https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-unveils-list-of-speakers-for-historic-convention-includes-several-congressional-hopefuls

The Trump campaign has released the list of speakers slated to appear at the Republican National Convention, which will be hosted virtually this year — in lieu of the North Carolina or Florida locations — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Describing the event as “historic,” the Trump campaign said on Sunday that the convention has been designed to “honor the great American story, the American people that have written it,” and how President Donald Trump has “empowered them to succeed.”

The list of speakers includes a mix of high-profile politicians, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as other conservative activists and state politicians.

Several congressional hopefuls are also slated to speak, including Madison Cawthorne, a South Carolina businessman who won his primary earlier this year at age 24, Burgess Owens, a former NFL player and businessman running in Utah, and Sean Parnell, a former combat veteran running for office in Pennsylvania.

Congressional nominee Kimberly Klacik, who launched a massively viral video drawing attention to how policies in Baltimore have hurt the black community, will also appear at the convention. The video, in which Klacik walks the dilapidated city in high heels, pointing to problems Democrats have failed to fix, has been viewed 10.9 million times.

Seven members of the Trump family, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, will also have speaking roles. The full slate of speakers is listed below:

Monday speakers include:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers include:

First Lady Melania Trump

Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday speakers include:

President Donald J. Trump

Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

