President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwo ‘The Apprentice’ producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE’s campaign on Sunday unveiled the speakers for the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday.

The convention will livestream through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Amazon Prime, the campaign announced. Like the Democratic National Convention last week, the Republican convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night.

The first night on Monday will feature a variety of Republican leaders, including Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington The Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending New report finds top Senate staffers are more diverse than in 2015 but still predominantly white MORE (R-S.C.), Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzThe Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending Ethics panel rebukes Gaetz for tweet targeting Cohen Loomer win creates bigger problem for House GOP MORE (R-Fla.) and Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanLoomer win creates bigger problem for House GOP Juan Williams: Social media dodges blame for spreading hate Oklahoma State to require masks in football stands, urges mobile ticketing MORE (R-Ohio), former Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports Nikki Haley trolled over complaints about The Popcorn Factory MORE, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielSunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington RNC pulls in million in July as online fundraising surges Democratic convention highlights Republicans voting for Biden MORE and the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpWhite Houses reveals newly renovated Rose Garden Does Trump suffer from ‘self-destructive syndrome’? The Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending MORE is scheduled to speak, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOutgoing Democratic chairman faces time crunch with Pompeo probe Overnight Defense: Army seeks help in search for missing soldier | Biden vows to restore allies’ respect Iran unveils new ballistic cruise missiles after US triggers snapback sanctions MORE, Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRep. Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19 The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s big speech attracts widespread praise Second senator tests positive for coronavirus MORE (R-Ky.), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), and two more of the president’s children, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump kicks off effort to counter-message Democratic convention Hillicon Valley: Trump administration cracks down further against Huawei chip production, affiliate groups | California ruling against Uber, Lyft threatens to upend gig economy Pro-Trump pundit permanently suspended from Twitter MORE and Tiffany Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump holds private funeral service for brother Robert Trump at White House Democrats prep ads, events to hit Trump during GOP convention The Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending MORE and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceBiden pays his respects to John Lewis at the Capitol Trump will not visit Capitol to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – High-ranking White House official tests positive MORE will both speak on Wednesday. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayVirtual convention format gains fan base on K Street Trump urges boycott of Goodyear tires over MAGA attire policy Here are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden MORE, Sens. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnTrump campaign blasts ‘phony’ Harris after Biden names her VP Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Negotiators ‘far apart’ as talks yield little ahead of deadline MORE (R-Tenn.) and Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstThe Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports On The Money: Economists flabbergasted after Congress leaves with no deal | Markets rise as the economy struggles | Retail sales slow in July MORE (R-Iowa), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemThe Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending 18 states committed to Trump’s expanded unemployment plan: report South Dakota declines unemployment aid from Trump executive orders MORE (R), Reps. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawCongress, free the Space Force Let the Space Force define its own ranks ABC News mocked for ‘peaceful demonstration intensified’ report MORE (R-Texas), Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikHouse Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections The ‘pitcher of warm spit’ — Veepstakes and the fate of Mike Pence The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden, Obama reunite for socially distanced conversation MORE (R-N.Y.) and Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinDemocrat Nancy Goroff wins NY primary to challenge Lee Zeldin Congress pulls punches on Russian bounties firestorm US lawmakers call on EU to label entire Hezbollah a terrorist organization MORE (R-N.Y.), and the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpLara Trump: GOP convention will show ‘a very different depiction of America’ Harris pick reignites fight for female voters When will telling the truth in politics matter again? MORE, are also scheduled to speak on the third day.

On the final night on Thursday, the president will speak, along with his daughter, Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump to visit North Carolina on Monday as GOP convention begins Investments in women are investments in US national security Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris MORE, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump holds private funeral service for brother Robert Trump at White House Five takeaways on Bannon’s indictment Marie Yovanovitch appears in Democratic convention video ripping Trump MORE, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonThe housing mix that suburbs need: It’s not ‘single-family or nothing’ Trump administration ends Obama fair housing rule Castro urges Dems to seize moment on social reform MORE, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell rips Democrats for passing ‘piecemeal Postal Bill’, ‘ignoring urgent needs’ of Americans House passes B bill to boost Postal Service House poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote MORE (R-Ky.), Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonAs Republicans imagine the post-Trump era, race card still in the deck Russian news agency pushed video of Portland protestors burning a Bible: report Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump MORE (R-Ark.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthySunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington The Hill’s Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending GOP leader: ‘There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party’ MORE (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewGOP lawmaker: Democratic Party ‘used to be more moderate’ Sunday shows preview: White House, Democratic leaders struggle for deal on coronavirus bill Democrats look to go on offense in debate over reopening schools MORE (R-N.J.).

Last week, the Trump campaign confirmed that the speakers would include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white couple from St. Louis who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.

Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate whose interaction with an Omaha Tribe elder at the Lincoln Memorial went viral, also announced he would speak. The McCloskeys will speak on Monday, and Sandmann will speak on Tuesday.

The full list of speakers can be found below:

Monday

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote GOP leader: ‘There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party’ Trump gambles on law-and-order strategy MORE (R-La.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleTrump Jr. distances from Bannon group, says he attended ‘single’ event Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors of ‘We Build The Wall’ campaign Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus MORE

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday

First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell Richard GrenellWhy would our allies allow an enemy like Iran to rearm? Israel-UAE breakthrough proves Trump’s critics wrong — again Report: Trump ambassador pick warned Germany against benefits for ‘unwanted Muslim invaders’ MORE

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday

President Donald J. Trump

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

